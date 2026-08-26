1001 Threads of Mizan impressed during Opening Night Live

One of the many interesting games showcased during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event was 1001 Threads of Mizan. It's loosely based on the tale of One Thousand and One Nights and is being developed by MCB Game Studio. The studio is made up of a group of veterans with backgrounds at companies such as Bioware, Bungie, and Ubisoft Montreal, who are now pursuing their own project.

The adventure appears to offer both action and co-op (for up to three players), and it's coming to a wide range of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X. The press release states:

"With fast-paced traversal that combines grounded and aerial mastery with colossal combat against large-scale jinn creatures and immersive exploration, this game is designed to capture the beauty and spirit of these timeless stories in a heroic gameplay experience that can be shared with friends."

Check out the first trailer below; those visiting Gamescom in Cologne this week will have the chance to try out a pre-alpha demo, which likely means the release is no more than one or two years away.