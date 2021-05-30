10,000 Ships, the Game of Thrones spinoff has found its writer

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago, we reported on the first pictures from the Game of Thrones spinoff show House of the Dragon, a series that is expected to take place around 300 years before the events of the main series. That show is quite far into its production, and has already seen a script reading with the cast, as well as a few photos of the cast in costume being shared around.

But, this isn't the only Game of Thrones spinoff that is currently in production, as another called 10,000 Ships has recently found its writer as Deadline reports.

Amanda Segel, known for Helstrom, will be taking point on the project, although HBO has not yet commented or confirmed that this is the case.

The show itself is expected to follow Princess Nymeria and the remaining Rhoynars, who made the journey from Essos to Dorne after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. For those who didn't follow the show or haven't read the books, the main character is the very same character that Arya Stark named her direwolf Nymeria after.

Aside from House of the Dragon, this marks the second of four Game of Thrones shows that are in the works, with the other two being 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake and Flea Bottom, although little information has been revealed about these latter two.

Image from Game of Thrones.

Thanks, Deadline.