100 Thieves will be selling its slot in the LCS

The League of Legends Championship Series is getting a rebrand into the League of Legends Championship of the Americas, something that is being referred to as the LTA. While we delved into the details about this earlier, in that expansive look we noted that 100 Thieves was set to be one of the LTA North teams for the 2025 season. This is actually a temporary affair, as the esports organisation is now in the process of selling its spot in top-flight North American LoL esports.

As affirmed in a statement, 100 Thieves states that it will be selling its LCS/LTA North slot and that Riot Games will be buying back the slot eventually. However, this will come after the 2025 season, as Riot has tapped 100 Thieves to be a "provisional Guest Partner for the 2025 season", no doubt in an effort to ensure that the LTA's launch is supported by some of the largest names in esports.

With this in mind, 100 Thieves states that it will "not take this opportunity for granted" and that it will "meet the same standards of excellence that we have demonstrated over the years."

As per what will happen to 100 Thieves' LTA North slot in 2026 and beyond currently remains unclear.