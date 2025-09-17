100 Thieves promises "meaningful change across all levels of our Valorant operations"

HQ

It has ultimately been another disappointing season in the Valorant Champions Tour for 100 Thieves, as the North American organisation has failed to live up to expectations and missed the Champions event for a third-year-running.

Naturally, this isn't good enough considering 100 Thieves' standards, which is why the organisation has promised "meaningful change across all levels of our Valorant operations."

As for what this resembles, the team has revealed an intent to conduct "comprehensive evaluations of our entire approach from roster building philosophies, strategic oversight, organizational support, and day to day execution to ensure we're providing our 2026 players and staff with the foundation necessary for championship success."

This is something that VP of esports Joseph Jang commented on too, explaining: "It was clear that we were not a sum of our individual parts this year. This means despite having an incredible pool of talent, we will need to make difficult decisions and meaningful changes to reset our mindset and evaluate all options available going into 2026."

100 Thieves concludes by announcing that roster and staff changes will be shared in the coming weeks.