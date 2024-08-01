100 Thieves makes League of Legends roster change

HQ

100 Thieves aren't out of the running of the 2024 League of Legends Championship Series just yet, but they're also not exactly in a comfortable position. The organisation is holding onto sixth in the standings and very close to missing out on a spot at the Championship at the end of the season, which is no doubt a leading factor to the last-minute roster change.

Brandon "Meech" Cho has been moved to the bench to make room for Frank "Tomo" Lam, who has been signed to 100T until the end of the 2024 season. As per the reason behind this swap, 100T adds:

"Roster Update: for the foreseeable future, @Meechlol1 will be taking a step back from the LCS team and moving to the bench to prioritize his mental health."

We'll see if this will be enough to save their season or whether the team will fail to qualify for the Championship in a few weeks.