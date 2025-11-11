100 Thieves is returning to competitive Counter-Strike 2

HQ

Many of the biggest esports organisations and teams currently compete in competitive Counter-Strike 2, largely down to the fact that the structure of the esport encourages teams to commit large amounts of resources and investment into it. To this end, after a stint away, 100 Thieves is looking to return to CS2 action.

As affirmed in a blog post, it's revealed that this is happening as part of a new partnership with Roobet, which is regarded as "one of the largest and most significant in 100 Thieves' history".

The team will seemingly be composed of European talent, as 100T also explains that this move will be its "first investment outside of the United States and is an important step toward building our presence on the global stage." As for where this squad will be headquartered, a facility is being built in Serbia that will "act as a central hub for creators to stream and produce content, placing the organization at the heart of the global Counter-Strike community."

The roster of players has yet to be announced or revealed but we are told by 100 Thieves president, Jacob Toft-Andersen, that "Europe is at the center of that community, and by establishing a permanent home there, we're committing to doing this the right way and with Roobet as a partner, we're building something our fans can be proud of."

Expect further details and information about this return in the coming months.