100 Thieves extends its Valorant head coach

HQ

100 Thieves has decided to lock down its Valorant head coach, as the American esports team has extended the contract of Anthony "Zikz" Gray, tying the coach to the team until the 2027 season.

Speaking about the extension, 100 Thieves' vice-president of esports Joseph Jang, stated, "Tony is a rarity in the esports space. There are few individuals in the scene that can maintain a world class form across different titles. I know first hand how much dedication, grit, and passion he brings to his craft, and I know he is the best fit to lead the future of the program. We're thrilled with this partnership and can't wait to bring more championships under the 100 Thieves banner."

Zikz may only be a relatively new coach in the Valorant space, but he does have lots of experience in esports as a whole, with past credits as a winning League of Legends coach before coming to Valorant and helping Evil Geniuses become world champions back in 2023.

Zikz adds, "I've always valued seeing projects through their long-term development, and 100 Thieves is the ideal place for me because they fully support my long-term vision. My first year as a VALORANT head coach was a valuable learning experience. We made good progress implementing my system and culture, and I'm excited to build on that foundation with the insights we gained."

No doubt 100T's next move will be to lock down its core players or make changes where necessary.