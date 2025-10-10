100 Thieves drops its competitive Call of Duty: Warzone roster

HQ

While 100 Thieves will be a force to reckon with in the 2026 Call of Duty League season thanks to a reinforced LA Thieves line-up, the team won't be reflecting this level of commitment for the competitive Call of Duty: Warzone world.

The organisation has revealed that it is dropping its Warzone squad, meaning Rasim "Blazt" Ogresevic, "GabeKuun", Logan "Skullface" Greifelt, and coach 2Ebatez" are now free agents and able to explore opportunities elsewhere.

The reason behind the change has not been mentioned, only that 100 Thieves thanked the squad for their "dedication" over the past few months.