100 Thieves commits to Marvel Rivals esports

We spoke about Fnatic joining the world of competitive Marvel Rivals this morning, following the likes of a few other major esports organisations too. This isn't the only team that is looking to support and field a team in the popular hero-shooter, as 100 Thieves is also committing to Marvel Rivals.

We don't have anything else to go on just yet besides the commitment as 100 Thieves hasn't revealed roster information or anything of the likes. However, you can see the announcement that states the move was "inevitable" below.

With Marvel Rivals continuing to prove successful, no doubt we can expect many more announcements of this kind to happen in the coming days and weeks.