100 Thieves announces first return-to-Counter-Strike 2 signing

Recently, 100 Thieves announced its return to competitive Counter-Strike 2, a big move that also came with the information that the North American team would be basing this initiative in Europe, and thus likely tapping talent from the region. To this end, we now have a confirmation to some extent, as the first signing has been revealed.

And it will be none other than one of the most decorated Counter-Strike players of all-time, as the Norwegian Håvard "rain" Nygaard will be joining with 100 Thieves after ending a tenure with FaZe Clan that lasted almost a decade.

We don't yet have any other player signings to share as of yet, but clearly we should expect changes on this front soon. As per the management behind the team, we do know that Graham "messioso" Pitt has been signed as the head of CS operations while Sean "sgares" Gares has been tapped to be the head of FPS for the team.