100 million dollars? McGregor claims he's negotiating White House fight directly with Trump

Conor McGregor likes to do things his own way, and now, he has announced that he is negotiating directly with United States President Donald Trump over a potential fight at the White House, bypassing the UFC entirely.

The Irish fighter, who attended Trump's inauguration in January and visited the White House in March, says he is acting "on behalf of Ireland" rather than as a UFC competitor. "I'm not negotiating with the UFC on behalf of myself for this fight like usual. I'm negotiating with the United States of America on behalf of Ireland for this fight."

The proposed event, which UFC president Dana White has been planning with Trump, is set to celebrate the US's 250th anniversary next summer. McGregor has reportedly requested a $100 million payout and 100 US "Golden Visas" for the card, which he claims will include a bout against longtime rival Michael Chandler.

This would mark McGregor's first fight since 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier. In recent years, McGregor has also been vocal about political issues in Ireland and has faced legal challenges, including a civil court ruling in November 2024 finding him liable for sexual assault, a verdict he continues to appeal.