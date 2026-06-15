10 Years of Dead by Daylight: All the announcements from the Anniversary Celebration

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Well, it's finally happened. Behaviour Interactive has officially celebrated 10 years of growing, evolving, and supporting Dead by Daylight. The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game that served as the basis and inspiration for so many others is officially 10 years old, a feat that is quite simply put, remarkable. We are reaching a point where some of the live-service pioneers, if you will, are starting to tick over into this more rarefied air, and to this end Behaviour is part of the gang marking their own occasion with a big Anniversary Celebration.

Ahead of the moment, the developer had already confirmed that Friday the 13th and the iconic Jason Vorhees would be coming to the game, marking a collaboration that so many fans had been pining for. If you thought this was all that Behaviour had in store to ring in the next decade of Dead by Daylight, the good news is that there were plenty of other announcements ready to be released to the public.

To begin with, Behaviour wanted to make one thing very, very clear: the next 10 years of Dead by Daylight are going to be as good, if not better than the last decade. In a press release, Behaviour explains "the next 10 years in The Fog will be every bit as ambitious as the last," noting that there will be more collaborations and fresh Chapters that "keep the scares coming in some truly unique ways."

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To this end, with the Jason crossover arriving tomorrow, June 16, on all platforms, the next major Chapter would be kicking off less than 10 days later, with this being a Survivor-focussed Chapter called The Life Road and introducing the game's first indigenous Survivor. This character is called Shane Wiigwaas, and they'll be arriving in-game on June 25 on all platforms.

Following this, there will be other exciting treats planned for the rest of 2026. The next Chapter will launch in August and will be the first Chapter to ever have been developed entirely by the Dead by Daylight community. It's known as Chorus of Sin and we'll get to hear more about it as we edge closer to its arrival in a couple of months. And then in November, we can expect a crossover with Terrifier. With such a famous modern film series arriving, you'll be glad to know it brings Art the Clown as a playable killer, with this monster bringing his own signature style of violence and murder to the wider experience.

Beyond the 2026 plans, 2027 also has a broad amount of content in-store, including a dedicated Chapter based on Behaviour's narrative-driven single-player title, The Casting of Frank Stone. We're told more information will be shared on this Chapter once development has officially kicked off for it.

Meet Shane Wiigwaas.

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Speaking about 2027, Behaviour has some big plans in mind in regards to updating and enhancing Dead by Daylight. We're talking about a game that is a decade old at this point, and this means there are places and areas where it could do with a... new coat of paint, shall we say. To this end, next year there will be a "sweeping visual overhaul" that is meant to make the game more immersive and emotionally impactful, bringing new character models, expanded animation capabilities, new character voice lines, realistic facial animations, enhanced lighting, shading, and textures for maps, improved fog and mist effects, plus a stronger Entity presence. There will even be, for the first-time ever in Dead by Daylight, dynamic weather systems that bring rain and storms.

If all of this doesn't float your boat, expect new game modes in the years ahead too, including plans for a 1v1 Mode and a Zombie Mode. Fingers crossed for a Night of the Living Dead collaboration!

Lastly, Behaviour is finally also planning on opening Dead by Daylight up to curated modding, with a system being developed that enables players to make their own content for the game and to see DbD evolve into a key player in the user-generated content space.

How characters will look in the future in Dead by Daylight.

Phew, that's a fair amount of content on the way, but wait, there's more. On top of the planned main collaborations and Chapters, there will also be new Collections to look forward to. The first will be The Black Banquet Collection that's tied to the Anniversary event running between June 25 and July 16, bringing "party-appropriate formal wear." There will then also be the Sunflesh Collection soon after to offer up desert-themed cosmetics.

Beyond this, to mark Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary, The Huntress is getting a legendary outfit inspired by the mascot Eddie, while there are also plans for a Collection collaboration with the metal band Ice Nine Kills too, with this stretching to a new digital track and a music video as well. Let's not forget Collections based on The Walking Dead and Silent Hill f, which brings Glenn and Negan as outfits for Rick, and Shimizu Hinako for Cheryl, respectively. Finally, there will be a Diablo Collection this October, and a Scooby-Doo Collection too, with no firm date on when this will be.

Eddie from Iron Maiden, The Black Banquet Collection, and Glenn from The Walking Dead.

As a final note, an update was shared on the planned Dead by Daylight movie. We're told that a screenplay has been written for the flick by Alexandre Aja and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and that Thordur Palsson has been selected as the film's director. We're now awaiting more news in regards to casting and the premiere plans for the project.

All things considered, it's a pretty exciting time to be a Dead by Daylight fan and player.