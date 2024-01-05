10 years after release - Kim Kardashian: Hollywood shuts down

It's a sad day. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, has announced that it will shut down its servers on 8 April this year, and the game will no longer be playable after that date. Already now it is not possible to download the game from any of the digital mobile stores, nor can you buy any more currency to spend inside the app at this point.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was launched ten years ago, and it quickly became a favourite among mobile gamers. With over 42 million downloads worldwide, during its heyday it was one of the most popular mobile games on the market. Now, however, an era is ending. There is the hope that Kim K will return to the gaming industry soon.

"I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years," she wrote. "This journey has meant so much to me but I've realized that it's time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success," Kardashian said to People.