10 unmissable matches from Champions League 2025/26 league phase

The Champions League draw has provided a lot of headlines... and, to some teams, a lot of headache to the teams, with some having more luck than others. But the truth is, for fans, it will be hugely exciting, and we already know some of the standout games that will happen during this league phase, between September 2025 and January 2026.

From old rivalries to new, from European giants to "Cinderellas", the menu will be filled with hot games for the next four months.

Real Madrid - Manchester City: One of the greatest rivalries in recent times, a match that has happened every year for a while now, will take place again at the Bernabéu.

Liverpool - Real Madrid: A repeat from Champions League finals in 2018 and 2022 between two of the most illustrious clubs in Europe at Anfield. How will they welcome Trent?

Chelsea - FC Barcelona: The World champions will receive Barça at Stamford Brige in what feels like a ultimate test for both teams.

Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid: Liverpool will not only welcome Real, they will also receive the visit of Atlético de Madrid. It will be interesting to see how they compare...

FC Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain: Luis Enrique returns to the Camp Nou in what many predicted would be the Champions League final last year.

Borussia Dortmund - Juventus: While far from being at their prime, Borussia and Juventus facing each other at the highest level of Champions League will feel like a classic 90s Champions League game.

Arsenal - Bayern Munich: Arsenal has been long fighting for a Champions League title, they came close last year, defeated by the champion in semis, and a visit from Bayern would be a good test to see if they have what it takes this year.

Kairat Almaty - Real Madrid: Nobody expected that a team from Kazakhstan would qualify to Champions League, but they defeated the Scottish giant Celtic, and will welcome Real Madrid in Almaty... 6,400 km from Madrid, near China.

Bodø/Glimt - Manchester City: Manchester City also has an interesting trip to the Artic Circle against the Norwegian club, one of the surprises of the play-offs.

Napoli - Manchester City: A significant reunion with Kevin De Bruyne, club legend from Manchester City that will face their friends at Napoli.

When will the Champions League calendar be release?

UEFA said that they expect to have the full calendar with all eight matches for each of the 36 teams by Saturday August 30 morning. We know that the dates will be the following:



Matchday 1: Sept. 16-18



Matchday 2: Sept. 30-Oct.



Matchday 3: Oct. 21-22



Matchday 4: Nov. 4-5



Matchday 5: Nov. 25-26



Matchday 6: Dec. 9-10



Matchday 7: Jan. 20-21, 2026



Matchday 8: Jan. 28, 2026

