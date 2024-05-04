10 Star Wars Characters You Forgot Existed

HQ

Today is a massive day for fans of Star Wars, as it is the annual May the Fourth. For anyone who isn't in the know (or living under a rock), this is the day that Star Wars fans come together to celebrate the iconic science-fiction universe. While many of you are no doubt heading to cinemas to watch The Phantom Menace again, or even booting up Disney+ to check out the new Tales of the Empire series, we're celebrating the occasion by turning our attention to some forgotten heroes of the Star Wars world.

We've come together to honour 10 iconic characters that you've probably forgot existed (or maybe never knew existed in the first place), to give them their time in the sun this Star Wars Day.

Bossk'wassak'Cradossk

Starting with Bossk'wassak'Cradossk. This Trandoshan has had quite the career in the galaxy. He's hunted Wookies, saved Boba Fett, worked alongside Ezra Bridger, picked up bounties for Jabba the Hutt and the Darth Vader-led Empire, and a whole lot more, and yet he often goes overlooked when it comes to Star Wars' most famous bounty hunters. But not today. Bossk has been an icon for decades, and he deserves to be remembered alongside the likes of the Fetts, Greedo, Cad Bane, and so forth.

Lobot

Lobot is one of the finest examples of characters that served in the background. Anyone who watched the Star Wars movies will recognise this character, even if you never knew his name or his purpose. Lobot is a cyborg who after a stint running battlefield simulations for the Empire, became a smuggler helping Lando Calrissian rise to notoriety. He was part of the crew that stole the Emperor's own personal yacht, wherein he was wounded to the point where his cybernetics took full control over his human elements. Following this, he became Cloud City's top administrator, a role where most of us became familiar with Lobot for the first time.

Yaddle

You cannot talk about Yoda without talking about Yaddle. This character is of the same species of the famed Jedi Master, but a female variant, and she spent years serving the High Republic, training younglings, and fighting back against the Dark Side and evil cultists. For the most part, Yaddle has only really ever been remembered by the most dedicated of fans, but following the recent Tales of the Jedi show, she finally got a more significant role in the spotlight, one that hopefully won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Salacious B. Crumb

Every galactic gangster needs a court jester, right? Probably not, but Jabba the Hutt definitely believed this to be the case, which is where Salacious B. Crumb comes into the equation. This hideous Kowakian monkey-lizard was known for his iconic and memorable shrill laughter, and unfortunately never lived long enough to leave behind much more of a impression, as he was electrocuted and shocked to death by R2-D2 when attempting to destroy C-3PO during the attack on Jabba's Khetanna pleasure barge.

Nute Gunray

In honour of The Phantom Menace celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, we've included a great from that very film. Nute Gunray was one of the Viceroys of the Trade Federation, known for his help in invading and controlling Naboo. Upon the defeat of the Trade Federation over the Naboo, Gunray was charged with acts of war but was saved by a sneaky and manipulative Count Dooku, wherein he signed his allegiance to the Separatists movement that ultimately led to The Clone Wars. Gunray was a Neimodian of such ambition that he survived much of that war, even becoming the Separatist leader after General Grievous was defeated, all before being brutally executed by Darth Vader in an action ordered by Darth Sidious to end the long-lasting war. Gunray was one of the most influential characters in Star Wars that you probably never knew the name of.

Babu Frik

Okay, you might not have forgotten about dear old Babu, considering he was literally in the last major Star Wars movie to release, but he's still someone that easily slips from the mind. A small engineer belonging to the Anzellan race, Babu immediately made the random trip to Kijimi during Rise of Skywalker feel worthwhile with his random mutterings and the ability to shout "Hey Hey" at the top of his lungs. We're quite lucky to have Babu, as apparently in the original cut of Rise of Skywalker, he perished during the First Order assault on Kijimi. Luckily, our little guy is still kicking, and even if we've not seen him much since the end of the sequel trilogy, he's one of the few things that made it at least somewhat entertaining for a time.

Luuuke

Even though it annoyed a lot of Star Wars fans when Disney decided to scrap the whole extended universe stuff, sometimes we can see the logic. Luuke Skywalker first made his appearance in 9ABY, after a mad clone Jedi Master convinced one of Admiral Thrawn's captains to make a clone of Luke Skywalker using genetic data from his severed hand. Luuke then served Thrawn until his retirement, where he was replaced by the handily named Luuuke Skywalker. Luuuke is yet another clone of the original Luke Skywalker, and had great ambitions of ruling the galaxy with other clones made to serve Admiral Thrawn. This led him to create a time machine, where he travelled back to the time of the Clone Wars and duelled Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. It's all very silly, but if you're looking for ridiculousness and obscurity, well you've found it.

Max Rebo

Finally, we can stop talking about clones. Max Rebo is quite a prominent character in Star Wars, actually, but you'd probably only know him as the blue elephant-looking thing that first appeared in Episode VI. As the lead of the Max Rebo Band, Rebo is an Ortolan Jizz musician who played the red ball jett with his feet. He was most known for playing for criminals and gangsters. Considering his cute and pudgy design, you'd think he's not really suited for a life of crime. We're guessing the denizens of Jabba's Palace must have given some great tips. Since he first appeared, Max has proven to be a bit of an obscure favourite of passionate Star Wars fans, and has appeared in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and even an episode of Phineas & Ferb.

Fodesinbeed Annodue

Better known as Fode and Beed, this single creature is made up of two heads that act as separate entities. While you could argue that makes them two characters, they do share a body so I'm packing this wonderful pair into one entry. If you're not familiar with Fode and Beed, they first appeared in The Phantom Menace, and provide colour commentary over the podracing sequence where a young Anakin faces off against Sebulba. Fode speaks in Galactic Basic Standard, giving us more of our usual play-by-play commentary, whereas Beed speaks in Huttese, providing some great one-liners even if we have no idea what is actually being said. Initially, Fode and Beed (played by Greg Proops and Scott Capurro) were meant to be represented in live-action, with a CGI body. However, that was too weird even for George Lucas, and so he went with them both being CGI.

Yarael Poof

Arguably one of the gangliest creatures to ever make it to Star Wars, Yarael Poof was a Quermian Jedi Master who served the council for many years. Due to his species of origin, he had a longer neck, arms, and legs than a regular humanoid, making him stand three-feet taller than one. He also had a hidden pair of extra arms under his robes, which gave him great dexterity. As if he couldn't seem stranger, this lad also had two brains: one in his chest and one in his head. A master of all things trickery, Poof rarely used his lightsaber, and served the Jedi Council faithfully for an extended period of time before The Phantom Menace. Following the discovery of the Chosen One, Poof was tasked with protecting Coruscant, as it was revealed that the Annoo-dat General Ashaar Khorda was planning to attack the Republic capital with the Infant of Shaa, an artefact that could destroy a planet. They would have nearly got away with their plan, too, had Poof not sacrificed his life so that he could stabilise the Infant of Shaar, saving trillions of lives while doing so. What a beast.

Honourable Mention (Ben): Paploo

What is there to say about Paploo that hasn't already been said? Courageous warrior, fearless hero, faultless leader, this Ewok helped topple the Empire during the crucial battle on the forest moon of Endor. But the reason why Paploo is such an icon isn't because he helped save the life of Princess Leia like Wicket, but because this absolute madlad decided to steal a speeder bike and then simultaneously entertain three highly trained scout troopers, helping the Rebels crack the base, lower the Death Star's shields, and eventually destroy the formidable space station.

Honourable Mention (Alex): Coleman Trebor

You may not know his name, but you will know his story. The Jedi who joined the battle of Geonosis to save Obi-Wan, Anakin, and to stick it to the CIS, Coleman Trebor immediately made a statement with his cool, dinosaur-like appearance. He ambushed Count Dooku, ready to end the Clone Wars before they could even begin... and then he got shot twice after doing a flip and died. Not the best introduction, but still I'll remember Coleman for his cool design even if he didn't do anything worth actually remembering him for. RIP Coleman, you deserved better.