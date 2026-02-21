10% not enough: Trump hikes GLOBAL tariffs to 15%

HQ

US President Donald Trump has announced on Saturday that he is increasing the temporary tariff on imports from all countries from 10% to 15%, less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that he had exceeded his authority in imposing sweeping trade duties.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the higher rate would take effect immediately, describing the decision as "fully allowed" under section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The provision permits tariffs of up to 15% for a maximum of 150 days, giving the administration time to design what he called new "legally permissible" measures.

The escalation follows Friday's 6-3 decision striking down his earlier tariff mechanism. Trump called the ruling "ridiculous" and "anti-American," and repeated his criticism of the six justices in the majority, while praising dissenters Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

The increase deepens the standoff between the White House and the court and adds fresh uncertainty for businesses and trading partners, as further legal challenges to the 15% rate now appear likely...