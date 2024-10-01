English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Rainbow Six: Siege

10 new Rainbow Six: Siege team skin-sets have been added

Each bundle will see 50% of revenue sent back to the respective team.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ubisoft is one of few companies that actually offers ways for fans to support their favourite esports organisation. This is through the pro team bundles and the R6 Share programme, where the included and represented esports organisations get 50% of any revenue that comes from their respective in-game cosmetic bundle.

While this programme has been active for years, it was recently enhanced with 10 more organisations. As of today, you can boot up Rainbow Six: Siege to acquire skins for Dplus Kia, Falcons, Fluxo, Furia, M80, Scarz, Soniqs, Vivokeyd, W7m, and Wylde.

Will you be picking up any of the new team skins?

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen ReviewScore

Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter received the next-gen treatment and now, it's looking better than ever on the new hardware.

0
Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content