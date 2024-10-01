10 new Rainbow Six: Siege team skin-sets have been added

HQ

Ubisoft is one of few companies that actually offers ways for fans to support their favourite esports organisation. This is through the pro team bundles and the R6 Share programme, where the included and represented esports organisations get 50% of any revenue that comes from their respective in-game cosmetic bundle.

While this programme has been active for years, it was recently enhanced with 10 more organisations. As of today, you can boot up Rainbow Six: Siege to acquire skins for Dplus Kia, Falcons, Fluxo, Furia, M80, Scarz, Soniqs, Vivokeyd, W7m, and Wylde.

Will you be picking up any of the new team skins?