10% more companies have registered for Gamescom this year

The event is also promising the return of one major company.

Gamescom has recently reported an increased interest from companies in the event, with 10% more registering to attend than there were in 2022.

In a press release (thanks, Wccftech) Oliver Frese the COO of Koelnmesse Gamescom organization said "without giving away too much, I promise that the community can look forward to one or the other major company that was not present last year. In addition, we already have well-known market leaders on board from the newly announced exhibitor segments for 2023, such as streaming and tabletop games."

Sony and Nintendo did not attend last year's Gamescom, so it could be the case that one of these gaming titans will be at the event this year. Rather than a platform owner, though, Frese could be referring to big developers like Activision Blizzard, Take-Two, and a few more that missed last year's return for Gamescom.

Gamescom takes place from the 22nd of August to the 27th this year.

