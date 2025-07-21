10 more comics or graphic novels every Marvel fan should read

HQ

Earlier this year, we cherry-picked 10 comics or graphic novels that every Marvel fan should read at least once. Now, following up to that, we're back with 10 more options, picks that are both massively impactful, the highest of quality, and also quite readily available to pick up and add to your collection.

World War Hulk

Considering we featured the excellent Planet Hulk in the last article, it makes all the more sense to feature World War Hulk here, as it naturally builds on that cosmic story and sees how a vengeful and incredibly powerful Hulk returns to Earth to take action against those who banished him in the first place. This is a chaotic and crazy run of events that eventually sees Hulk facing off with the one human in existence that can trade blows with him pound-for-pound, the man with the power of one million exploding suns in his arsenal.

Civil War

One of the defining stories in Marvel history, Civil War explores some of the conflicting political and social dynamics that affect humanity with superhumans protecting it and causing it harm. It sees a complete split in Marvel's roster, where half of the heroes campaign for greater restrictions of superhumans, while the other half see that as an immense problem. This simmers steadily until eventually boiling over into an enormous fight where innocent life is taken and blood is spilled.

This is an ad:

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Saga

Whenever people talk about the most powerful characters in Marvel history, Jean Grey typically always makes the cut, mainly when she is in her Phoenix form. The Dark Phoenix Saga is a story that proves just how powerful this version of Jean is, as it sees how the immensely strong cosmic force attaches itself to the X-Men's red-haired telepath and corrupts her, turning her into a being of near immeasurable potential and the greatest threat that the universe has seen to date. This leads the X-Men to facing a dilemma of whether Jean's life is equal to all life in the rest of the universe...

This is an ad:

Secret Wars

Another important storyline that this time instead explores an almost completely destroyed existence. It sees the majority of worlds destroyed, except for one small portion known as Battleworld that was created and forged together by God Emperor Doom, who rules over regions commanded by heroes and villains alike. It sees what happens when a few survivors find themselves in this world and are tasked with stopping the God Emperor and returning life to as we once knew it.

Spider-Man: The Night Gwen Stacy Died

Arguably the most influential Spider-Man storyline of all-time. The Night Gwen Stacy Died is the story of how the Green Goblin caused Peter Parker immense misery by kidnapping Gwen Stacy and setting the plans into motion to see the young woman die during a fall from Brooklyn Bridge. It's a story that also chronicles how Norman Osbourne's Goblin effectively kills itself, a story that inspired key moments seen in Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man film, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that starred Andrew Garfield.

House of M

One of the biggest ensemble stories in recent history. House of M explores how the New Avengers and the X-Men team up to deal with an out of control Scarlet Witch, a version of Wanda Maximoff who now holds the fate of the entire world in her hands. It chronicles how the two superteams combine to stop the famous magic user, and also sees how they deal with a plotting Magneto who is torn between saving his adopted daughter and using her for his own sinister goals.

Infinity Gauntlet

The event that inspired the Infinity Saga. The Infinity Gauntlet run tells the tale of how Thanos, after being resurrected by Death, goes about acquiring the six Infinity Stones to build the titular gauntlet and use it to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here Thanos' intentions (while still ruthless) are far less honourable, as he commits this atrocity to simply honour the powerful being that restored his life. Needless to say, Marvel's heroes cannot let this happen, and with Adam Warlock at the helm, several legendary characters team up to stop the Mad Titan.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The Avengers have long found themselves facing off against Kang the Conqueror, but The Kang Dynasty chronicles their greatest battle to date. It explores how Kang returns to Earth with powerful futuristic technology and the backing of his dangerous son, and sees how our planet surrenders to his immense threat, leaving all of humanity's hope in the hands of the Avengers, who are faced with the challenge of stopping the ruthless ruler's reign.

X-Men: Age of Apocalypse

One of the finest X-Men stories you will read, Age of Apocalypse takes us into an alternate reality where Charles Xavier has been killed in a self-sacrificial effort to protect Magneto, leaving the world to be ruled by a vicious and cruel eternal Mutant known as Apocalypse. It sees how a group of resistance Mutants, led by a much kinder Magneto, rise up and look to restore the right timeline, using Bishop's time-travelling abilities to their advantage. If you saw 20th Century Fox's adaptation based on this comic and were left unimpressed, the source material is a much better story, trust us...

Kraven's Last Hunt

For those not familiar with Marvel comics, the recent big focus on Kraven the Hunter in film and video games may seem quite unusual, but this character is one of Spider-Man's greatest rivals, so it's lovely to see him get some of the limelight. The story of Kraven's Last Hunt is perhaps the best narrative thread that features this brutal villain, a tale that unpacks how Kraven attempts to complete his collection of killing one of every known animal by adding Spider-Man to that list, a hunt that proves to be much harder than expected for the lethal threat.