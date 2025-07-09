10 more comics or graphic novels every DC fan should read

HQ

Earlier this year, we published an article that cherry-picked 10 DC comics or graphic novels that every fan should check out and read at some point. Now, as we're staring down the barrel of Superman arriving in cinemas, it's time to return and pick out 10 more worthy options ideal for those looking for more super stories now that the DC Universe is in full swing.

Superman: Up in the Sky

The Man of Steel is the talk of the town lately, so why not read a little more about him? Superman: Up in the Sky is a story that asks how far will the Son of Krypton go to save a life? It sees a young girl being kidnapped by aliens and Superman zooming off into the cosmos in an attempt to save her, a mission that takes him to the outer stretches of the solar system and asks him to overcome immense challenges unlike ever before. The big dilemma here is whether Superman is right to prioritise one life over the billions left unprotected back on Earth, a dilemma that's hardly straightforward.

Injustice: Gods Among Us

It's unclear when or if we'll ever get another Injustice game from NetherRealm, so this is perhaps the natural next step for fans. Injustice: Gods Among Us is a series that is based on the fighting game and sees what happens after Superman becomes a tyrant after losing someone he loves. Favouring hard rules and regulations over hope and freedom, Batman steps up to stop the Man of Steel, a match-up that we've seen immortalised in film, TV, and games in many other instances too.

Wonder Woman 2023 (Beginning with Vol. 1: Outlaw)

Diana Prince is perhaps the most famous female comic book character of all-time, as Wonder Woman is still the epitome of what it means to be a heroine. The same applies in the 2023 series, which author Tom King (who also wrote Superman: Up in the Sky and the excellent Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) uses as a body to showcase how Wonder Woman stands up against the United States of America after the Amazons are exiled and targeted following an egregious killing. It's one woman against the world here, one woman who goes to lengths to prove that she cannot be broken and that there are other forces at play that led to this extreme turn of events.

Batman: The Long Halloween

There are a few different stories that clearly inspired Christopher Nolan while he was making his Dark Knight Trilogy, one of which was definitely Batman: The Long Halloween. This is a twisting and complex story that explored how Batman was tasked with tracking down a mysterious killer who has been targeting parts of Gotham's criminal underbelly. It's a story that effectively follows the brilliant Batman: Year One by Frank Miller, serving as a Year Two in many ways, as it follows the Caped Crusader for a full year as he tracks this killer and deals with the growing threats of supervillians that progressively become more and more ruthless.

Green Lantern: The Sinestro Corps War

While Green Lantern won't have a dedicated film in the DC Universe for some time - at least it's not part of the plan yet - there is a Lanterns series in development with Hal Jordan and John Stewart as leading characters, and we can expect Guy Gardner to appear in Superman too. So, why not become familiar with the Green Lantern Corps a bit more in one of their toughest battles to date? The Sinestro Corps War sees the Green Lantern Corps facing off against an army led by the fear-mongering Sinestro, and sees how the good guys overcome immense odds to free the universe from the grips of the yellow power ring-using villains.

Batman: Hush

Batman frequently finds himself dealing with mysterious murderers and in Batman: Hush that is once again the theme. This story sees how the Dark Knight deals with a new killer all while overcoming the assaults of Gotham's criminal elite, a combined situation that leaves Bats vulnerable, especially when he learns of the identity of the very crooked man at the centre of all of his difficulties and woes. If you enjoyed The Long Halloween, it's worth noting that Hush is also written by the same person, Jeph Loeb.

The Death of Superman

It doesn't actually seem that big of a deal that DC killed off Superman, at least not to those with memories of the DC Extended Universe where it took Zack Snyder all but two films to execute DC's "strongest" hero at the hands of Doomsday... But when The Death of Superman originally arrived in written form (a story that evidently inspired parts of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice), it shocked many to see the Man of Steel so vulnerable and mortal. This was a comic that effectively reset how we went about looking at Superman, a story that will no doubt be important as the DC Universe continues to take shape over the next decade or so.

Wonder Woman: Paradise Lost

While it might not be the most important of Diana Prince's storylines, Wonder Woman: Paradise Lost is a great run to explore today for the simple reason that DC Studios intends to make a series with the same name. That project may just be the first time we meet the DC Universe's Wonder Woman, and it'll be an interesting moment as this narrative explores how the Amazons battle between themselves following a rift emerging between Diana and Queen Hippoylta because Wonder Woman won't take up the mantle of the royal leader of Themyscira.

Flashpoint

One of the most impactful stories featuring The Flash at the helm. This is a multiversal effort that explores how Barry Allen must save his world from destruction except without the aid of those he typically relies upon. Why? Something has happened to the world he knows and now he finds himself having to recruit unusual yet familiar heroes from elsewhere to find the culprit and stop whoever altered the timeline in the first place. In a way, it's somewhat similar to what we experienced recently in the final DCEU flick, The Flash.

Batman: The Court of Owls

There are only a few times where Batman is ever truly outmatched, and one of these is without a doubt The Court of Owls storyline. In this complex and twisting story, Bats finds himself attempting to uncover an ancient organisation that supposedly rules Gotham without any evidence it exists whatsoever. However, when he finds a trail, he finds himself hunted by a deadly and unforgiving warrior before then being trapped and regarded as prey by the ruthless organisation no one else believes exists. But who is at the centre? That's a crazy conclusion you'll have to experience for yourself... Plus, it's also worth mentioning that The Court of Owls technically happens after a timeline reboot following Flashpoint, making it a great next read after Barry's adventure above.