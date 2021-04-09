10 million players have already pre-registered for PUBG: New State

You're watching Advertisements

Anticipation for PUBG: New State, a futuristic successor to the popular battle royale game, looks to be extremely high, as KRAFTON, Inc. has revealed that the game has achieved 10 million sign-ups in 43 days. The company also noted that 5 million pre-registered just in the first week, and the regions with the highest sign-ups were Southeast Asia, Americas, the Middle East, Europe and East Asia.

PUBG: New State is being developed by PUBG Studio, who developed the PC and console versions of PUBG, and it will release sometime in Q2 2021. If you haven't already, you can pre-register for the game on Google Play here.