10 million people picked up Warhammer: Vermintide 2 while it was free

A few days ago, Fatshark wrapped up its 7 Years of Tide celebration, where it marked seven years of working on "Tide" games (Vermintides and Darktide). As part of that celebration, the Swedish developer actually offered Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to Steam players to keep entirely for free forever, for a few days, and it seems like that initiative has gone down very, very well.

Because in a new Steam blog post, the developer has announced that 10 million players grabbed a copy of Vermintide 2 over that period, something which even caused the game to catapult up Steam's charts and grow from around a couple of thousand of daily players to a peak of over 100,000 during the offer period.

In fact, SteamDB shows that Vermintide 2 even surpassed its all-time sales record on Steam during the period, beating out the sales peak set back when the game debuted back in 2018.

Needless to say, it seems like there's been one hell of a Vermintide resurgence.