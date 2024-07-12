10 million people have played The First Descendant

HQ

Nexon's quite polarising looter-shooter The First Descendant has only been out for 10 days, with it launching on July 2. Even though the game is still very fresh, millions of players have flocked to it, so many in fact that the game has averaged one million new players a day.

That's right, The First Descendant has surpassed the 10 million player milestone, something that Nexon has commemorated in a dedicated graphic and X post, as can be seen below.

If you have yet to play The First Descendant and have been wondering if the free title is worth checking out, you can head over here to read our review or watch our video review below.