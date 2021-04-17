10 hidden gems on PS Now

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this week, we presented 10 more hidden gems for Xbox Game Pass, and as you know, I promised to do the same for PlayStation Now. As with Xbox, the focus is on presenting great games that I suspect many of you might have missed, rather than necessarily the biggest games or those that have received the highest ratings.

Thus, Sony's big game series are missing here, and that's because I (for probably good reason) think you're already familiar with them. But enough rambling, here are ten gems for PS Now I think you should play.

• Aragami - Ninjas and stealth should, of course, go hand in hand, but in the world of video games, we associate these masked assassin's mainly with mass murder slaughter in broad daylight (alternatively junk food-hungry turtles). Fortunately, there are exceptions, such as Aragami, for example. Here you finally get to enjoy a ninja simulator and kill people in a little more sophisticated way from a more... hidden existence. The fact that it is also exciting, beautifully designed and wonderfully well-animated, only makes it that much better.

• Bionic Commando: Rearmed - A 2008 game? Yep, and I'm not backing down for a second from this selection. It's a great action adventure on classic premise and still has quite unique gameplay, but above all, it's one of the funniest game for local multiplayer I've ever played. Every time my friends gather for an old-fashioned game night, this is a mandatory event, where the battles feel like total unplanned chaos, where you're still somehow in complete control at all times. A warm recommendation on this next time you have four friends in the same room, you can thank me later.

• Broforce - What would Probotector look like if it had Rambo, Mister T or Bruce Lee in the lead roles? The answer is, like Broforce. Here we meet a task force consisting of massive amounts of parodied testosterone in an action adventure that succeeds in the art of offering sweet nostalgia, happy laughs, lead-heavy action and co-op in one single product. Up to four people can play at once, but as long as there are at least two of you, there are copious amounts of entertainment to be found.

• Broken Age - Today, classic point/click games have enjoyed a major revival with both new adventures developed by the genre's giants as well as re-releases of the biggest classics. Personally, I would say that the return of the genre started in 2014 with the launch of Tim Schafer's Broken Age. Precisely because Mr. Schafer is involved, I want to stay away from writing about the story at all, but believe me when I say that you should give this a chance whenever you have a weekend to yourself and feel like something extra brilliant to enjoy.

• Catherine - Sex and games are not usually a combination that guarantees quality. Catherine, however, is not just any game, but the exception that proves the rule. Here we follow Vincent Brooks, who is torn between Catherine and Katherine in a genius game that lets history unfold with the help of clever puzzles. Catherine became a bestseller and has been published several times, and we understand exactly why. You really should give it a chance to form your own opinion. Just make sure to play yourself, this is not for kids.

• Dandara - Roughly 100% of you who read this have of course played platform games before. But forget all you know about this, because in Dandara everything is done differently. We mean literally, because here the developers toy around with a fresh perspective on gravity where concepts such as right and left quickly become completely meaningless, even though it is a two-dimensional game. There's something about the fresh setup that makes you initially just smile like a fool, when you see how the developers take the console world's almost foundation-genre and kind of just toss everything around in a way we haven't seen before.

• Loco Roco Remastered - The puzzle platform game Loco Roco was actually an editorial favourite that also adorned one of our covers at the time Gamereactor was a paper magazine too. And that's for good reason. The unique concept brought to mind those old wood labyrinth many of us enjoyed as children, combined with Japanese madness and a soundtrack unlike any other. This is a game that will make you happy and you will wonder what kind of a wonderful human being does come up with something like this. In a good way.

• OlliOlli 2: Welcome to OlliWood - OlliOlli games are often forgotten when talking skateboarding games and probably aren't considered a "real" one in some instances. But don't be fooled. Behind the simple surface lies an entertaining game that combines skateboarding, tricks and really good gameplay. It's also really challenging in places, so it gives a nice confidence boost when you succeed with the many challenges that are hurled at you at high speed. OlliOlli 2: Welcome to OlliWood is the best game in the series to date, and it is available for PlayStation Now.

• Rainbow Moon - This unique role-playing game is one of those where you easily get caught up and can't put it down. It's turn-based on a classic Japanese premise, but also shares several traits with Western role-playing games (it's a German adventure) and keeps adding a lot of new exciting things so it feels like you always have something you just have to do before you can turn it off. The fact that it is also incredibly rich in content and has a deep system for levelling and equipment, does not make things any worse either...

• Tricky Towers - There are a few games that I've made sure to acquire for all my formats, and Tricky Towers is one of those. You can play this yourself for a good challenge, but it's best when played with friends. This is basically Tetris, but no completed rows disappear. Instead, you shall do things like build high on time or stack tiles on a small rock. But everything here has physics, so if you don't connect the Tetris pieces properly, what you build will tip and become unstable. And if you add power bonuses so players can screw up each other and weather and wind, you'll probably quickly understand that it's going to be insanely difficult to build well. Laughter is pretty much a certainty in perhaps the funniest puzzle party game of recent years.