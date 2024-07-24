10 Hidden Gems on PlayStation Plus

HQ

As you know, there are plenty of great games for Playstation Plus Extra/Premium and Xbox Game Pass and it is easy to miss the goodies. Therefore, a few years ago I wrote a series of three articles about gems for these two services, with the focus of trying to highlight titles I feared many of you might have missed, a concept that quickly became popular. Since these articles are now out of date as games come and go, I thought I'd offer a round of new gems just in time for the summer.

Last week I offered the first instalment of games for the Game Pass, and the idea is to give you tips on the games you might have missed, so you won't find any God of War, Gran Turismo or Uncharted in this series of articles, but a lot of other nice things for many different tastes. Check out below for ten great tips that will make your gaming life more enjoyable. Also reminds that some games that were in the Game Pass list are also available for PlayStation Plus and vice versa..

Chorus

This is an ad:

Chorus received a lot of attention before its launch three years ago, but then quickly disappeared from people's minds. A shame, because it's an incredible game that many unfortunately missed. It offers an intense space adventure where you follow Nara, a skilled pilot with a dark past, on her journey to fight an evil cult. With an innovative combat system, where you perform acrobatic manoeuvres in your intelligent spaceship Forsaken, Chorus offers an adrenaline-filled and engaging gaming experience. The exceptionally well-designed graphics combined with an atmospheric soundscape create an immersive space opera that is not to be missed.

Concrete Genie

In the oddly titled adventure Concrete Genie, we follow Ash, a creative teenager, as he uses his magic paintbrush to revitalise his decaying hometown with vibrant artwork and imaginative creatures. The unique combination of platforming and painting (thanks to motion-sensitive hand controls) creates both fresh and engaging gameplay. With distinctively hand-drawn graphics and a poignant story about bullying, Concrete Genie was a worthy ending for developer Pixelopus, who sadly closed down after its release. But the game lives on and deserves to be discovered by more people.

Hardspace Shipbreaker

Remember those giant wrecks on Jakku we saw in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where Rey scouted for parts to sell? How about getting to scrap spaceships yourself? In Hardspace Shipbreaker, you take on the role of a spaceship dismantler with the mission to cut up and recycle abandoned spaceships. This unique premise, along with realistic physics systems, makes each mission an interesting challenge that never gets boring. It's all nicely framed by a story about labour relations (the union would have views) that gives the title surprising emotional depth.

Inscryption

This is an ad:

Using playing cards in new ways has become increasingly common in recent years, and one example of that is Inscryption. Here we witness a dark and atmospheric mix of card games, roguelike elements and puzzle solving, where in a mysterious cabin you have to use your wits and well-chosen cards to survive. Each round is a thrilling experience, with unexpected twists and turns and secrets slowly revealed in a cosy horror setting. If you're looking for a game that combines strategy, horror and a compelling story, then Inscryption is something Playstation Network subscribers should download and enjoy.

Paradise Killer

This game takes you to a surreal island with a mysterious murder mystery to solve. We take on the role of detective Lady Love Dies, and it offers a fairly open world filled with eccentric characters and secrets. Among the highlights - in addition to the premise - we find the electronic soundtrack that creates a very pleasant atmosphere in which to solve problems. Thanks to the freedom to collect evidence and interview suspects in any order you want and take everything at your own pace, Paradise Killer offers a very engaging and non-linear detective experience unlike anything I've played before.

Prodeus

The game revives the classic first-person genre with a modern twist, where retro-inspired graphics meet advanced technology. As our eminent contributor Jocke Sjögren wrote in his review: "Prodeus is a display of simple, but oh-so-musical, action from a time when gaming fun was synonymous with a high pace and a visual spectacle, and for my part, I can't think of a better way to start the Swedish autumn than with this brisk walk through demon-filled corridors where pixelated monster blood breaks the grey-brown rushing weather in the company of screaming guitars and pulse-raising drumbeats."

Redout 2

If you've missed futuristic anti-gravity racing in the vein of F-Zero and Wipeout as much as we have, you should definitely check out Redout 2. There are 36 tracks to race on (all of which are also playable in reverse), a meaty career mode, and plenty of customisation options with things that every mechanic interested in hovercraft racing should know about such as rudders, coolers, rocket engines, magnets and more. Since neither Nintendo nor Sony seem to be interested in the game type anymore, this is a more than acceptable replacement that will keep you entertained for a long time.

Towerfall Ascension

This was long ago described as a battle royale game before the sub-genre exploded. But on the same premise as Smash Bros, it's all about wiping each other out in extremely frantic battles that are guaranteed to make your friends swear badly. It's also possible to play together, but it's in fighting each other (especially against people who have some gaming experience) that the greatness lies.

Unpacking

Helping someone unpack boxes after a move may not sound very exciting, but despite a seemingly sleepy concept, I dare say that those who have played through Unpacking will think about it for the rest of their lives. It really is a very cosy game that's hard to put down and becomes so personal that at times it feels like being a shameless window viewer. It consists only of a sleepy unpacking of things without a time limit, which is so ingeniously designed that my mind draws lines between all the objects without any effort and ties it to the identity of the protagonist, who thus becomes a real living person who has experienced both joy and sorrow. Do not miss it!

World of Final Fantasy

Don't be fooled by the game's graphics, which are wonderfully cute and colourful, complete with chibi-style characters. World of Final Fantasy offers a deep and complex gameplay experience, which unfortunately seems to have been missed by too many - including fans of Final Fantasy itself. The battle system is an interesting blend of traditional turn-based battles combined with something more reminiscent of Pokémon. This system gives the game an original and innovative place in the series, and succeeding well requires plenty of tactical thinking in order for you to defeat tough bosses. The adventure is endearingly touching as the main characters Lann and Reynn try to regain their lost memories. This forces them to travel through the imaginative world of Grymoire, which is filled with humour, heartwarming moments and unexpected twists. As a bonus, the game is packed with references and cameos from the entire Final Fantasy series, making it a real nostalgia trip for fans.