10 Hidden Gems on Apple Arcade

While Microsoft and Xbox has the PC and console game subscription service locked in a firm chokehold, on mobile it's a different story. Currently, there aren't many ways to get bang for your buck with mobile gaming, but Apple does offer one solution with the Apple Arcade service, a subscription that has continued to be supported and blossomed ever since it began years ago. If you pay for Apple One to access Apple TV+, Apple Music, more iCloud storage, and the likes, you really should take a look at the Arcade suite included too, because there are some fantastic titles available as part of the service.

While you can pick up Angry Birds, Stardew Valley, NBA 2K24, Cut the Rope, Octodad, Human Fall Flat, Shovel Knight Dig, Dead Cells, Cooking Mama, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and a slate of other established games, Apple Arcade also serves up a slate of less well known titles. We've picked out 10 that you should download and check out.

Patterned

Sometimes you just want a break and to chill out. If you need a minute or two and want to take a load off, Patterned is the game for you. It's a super simple concept, where you essentially endlessly solve jigsaw puzzles on top of jigsaw puzzles, but these aren't your basic children's paintings, they are gorgeous, colourful and vibrant scenes that impress. The idea and concept of Patterend may be simple, but you'll get plenty of fun out of this game, that's for sure.

Mutazione

It's a shame really because this game comes from Die Gute Fabrik, an indie developer who recently announced its intentions to stop developing new games and ultimately to exit the business. Mutazione is another easy game to pick up and enjoy, one where you fall in love with the striking visuals and level design and become immersed in the narratives of the various peculiar characters you meet along the adventure. It's described as a mutant soap opera, so you know for a fact that with this game you're getting entertaining drama and that's what Mutazione has in droves.

SongPop Party

We all think we're musical gurus that know more about songs and artists than each other. Why not put that to the test? SongPop Party is a party game where a group of friends can test their musical prowess through a series of trivia questions and quizzes, all using established and well-known music from your favourite performers and creators.

Really Bad Chess+

Chess is a challenging game at the best of times, but it becomes even more chaotic and tough when your pieces are randomly selected and placed on the board that you have in front of you. That's what Really Bad Chess is all about. It's chess without the rigidity, and it's crazier, sillier, and a whole lot of fun to attempt to prove you're a master at the game when the familiar and iconic ruleset is thrown out of the window. Eat your heart out Anya Taylor-Joy.



For those curious, the + symbol on certain game titles implies that this is the Apple Arcade version of a game, one where microtransactions and additional purchasable options have been removed.



Game Dev Story+

Making a game is an incredibly challenging task, one that most people will never understand or get a taste of in their lives. Game Dev Story does at least give you a very basic glimpse into some of the pitfalls and difficulties behind running a developer, as it asks you to start with very little money to your name and ultimately grow to become a financially successful studio capable of making hit game after hit game. Trust us, it's really not an easy task.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

There are a fair few adventure games that look to explore and delve into the ongoing environmental crisis that is affecting our planet. Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is another that fits this bill, with this game seeing players guiding a Gibbon through the treetops and the dangerous urban landscapes that show just how terrible the natural world has become for many of the creatures that call it home. It's a harrowing tale, but also a very creative and pretty one ideal for mobile phone gamers.

Stitch

Puzzle games on mobile fit like two peas in a pod. If you enjoyed Patterned, no doubt you will fall head over heels for Stitch, a puzzler where players have to correctly select the right number of blocks to paint and stitch together on an overall puzzle to make a striking image. It's an easy to understand concept once again, but it's very satisfying to play and you can lose hours just chipping away at the colourful puzzles.

Castle Crumble

Angry Birds really coined the 2D structure destruction theme on mobile, but Castle Crumble is a far superior 3D alternative. Using various bombs and tools, the aim is to blast strongholds to smithereens to conquer a variety of kingdoms. This game even boasts a complex physics engine that makes smashing castles into pieces all the more thrilling and exciting.

TMNT Splintered Fate

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are more popular than they ever have been right now. To capitalise on this fame, the TMNT Splintered Fate game allows a group of players to team up and take to the streets of New York City to fight the Foot Clan and ultimately free a captured Splinter from Shredder's grasp. With roguelike elements that require players to adapt and repeat missions, this game is ideal for those looking for hack n' slash-type action.

Cornsweeper

Minesweeper but in the form of popcorn. Enough said. But seriously, this is pretty much what Cornsweeper is. You have to determine which spaces are safe and which are deadly to complete and overcome each puzzle. Unlike regular Minesweeper, this game doesn't have some of the subtleties that make each puzzle easier, such as marking where 'bomb' tiles should be, meaning you will need to use your brain a little more, but this doesn't change the fact that Cornsweeper is a fantastic puzzler to keep you engaged during a morning commute, for example.

These are just a few of the many fantastic games on Apple Arcade right now. If you have any less well known favourite games that you think should get more love, be sure to share it in the comments below so fellow readers can check it out.