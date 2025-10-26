10 Games Warner Bros. should be making right now

HQ

This might be somewhat of a pointless article to write, considering that Warner Bros. has actively admitted it is up for sale. But, I guess whoever ends up buying either the rights to its IPs or the studio itself could also use this as a brainstorming activity for what games the studio could and should be making. Without further ado, let's get going.

A Teen Titans Game

I know Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn't work out, but the idea of a co-op Arkham-like game wasn't necessarily a bad one in my opinion. The problem was in Rocksteady inexplicably tying the game to the Arkham universe and making it live-service. Live-service means you can't really have a satisfying story, and the simple looter shooter system proved to be too bland to give characters meaning.

I say give it another go with a different team, namely the Teen Titans. They've had plenty of success with their animated series, and yet there's still a lot of space to explore in adapting these characters. Plus, they'd all make for incredibly distinct gameplay styles if done right. Saving a city from crime with your buddies can still work, if we just remove it from the now heavily muddled Arkham timeline and don't try to cash in on bygone Suicide Squad hype.

Another Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks

This is likely going to test how much the nostalgia bug has taken over all of our brains, but after Mortal Kombat 1 left somewhat of a bittersweet taste in the community's mouth, it would be nice to see the series take a risk that isn't just some timeline multiverse nonsense. Shaolin Monks was an action adventure game where you played as Liu Kang and Kung Lao.

For this game, I believe you could actually ditch these two and make the game instead about the ninjas that always end up on the box art: Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Hell, call it something like Path of the Lin Kuei and have it be about Cyrax and Sub-Zero for all I care, but if we want to market this thing, we might need some more recognisable faces. On a positive note with all the timeline stuff, we could make this game about any version of Sub-Zero and Scorpion, working together for a number of reasons.

A Game of Thrones action game with the Nemesis System

Okay, so Wonder Woman didn't work. We've used up most of the story ideas for the Nemesis System in Lord of the Rings, so how about we jump to another fantasy setting instead? Game of Thrones or A Song of Ice & Fire needs a good video game. The Telltale story was alright, the RPG middling, so how about we have an action game with weighty, well-paced combat and the ability to grow to truly hate enemies that appear from nowehere.

I've two ideas for how this game works. Either it takes place beyond the Wall during The Long Night, where the nemeses could be White Walkers or Others that keep coming back to hunt you down, or evolve from regular undead. Or, we set it during Robert's rebellion, with certain houses and their finest warriors growing to hate you as you cut a path with the good guys to King's Landing.

Injustice 3

Okay, this one is pretty easy. Injustice hasn't had a new entry in nearly ten years, and while the edgy evil Superman story may have been overdone now thanks to The Boys and Invincible, I find it hard to imagine DC fans would say no to more ridiculous, cinematic fights featuring their favourite characters.

With the DCU on the rise, now seems the perfect time to get fans introduced to more characters through a game like Injustice. NetherRealm's assist mechanic in Mortal Kombat 1 also seemed much more fitted to a superhero experience, making fans yearn for another Injustice even more. You could say the fact we've not got one yet is a bit of an ... injustice.

An Adventure Time Adventure Game

Adventure Time might not be the most lucrative IP out there, but Warner Bros. owns it and is clearly willing to keep it going with the Fiona and Cake show. I think therefore that a video game in the setting could really work a treat, especially if it embraced Adventure Time's unique world and its aging fanbase.

By aging I mean people have largely grown out of watching Cartoon Network now, but will still watch Fiona and Cake on HBO Max. Therefore, Warner could make a 2D, cinematic adventure in the style of the show, with a bit more nuance and a complex narrative revolving around the cartoon world we love. Something akin to the old Telltale adventures, perhaps, with a mystery to explore.

The Ultimate Lego Game

Bear with me here fellas... what if Lego Kingdom Hearts? Not actually Lego Kingdom Hearts, but what if we could see a combination of Lego universes with one concurrent narrative, complete with Lego's own style of humour and wackiness. Warner probably can't muster all of the characters we've seen in past Lego games, but we could see a massive roster crossing over in this game, which would feel like a departure from anything we've seen before.

Yeah, this could go the way of that dreadful Funko game, but that's why I pitched it as a Kingdom Hearts-like experience. Get some random Lego man to be our protagonist, picking up allies from other universes along the way. A bit like the Lego movie, except we don't need the real-world bit and can go hog wild with the weirdness.

A Lord of the Rings CRPG

A genre I've personally become quite attached to in recent years is CRPGs. That turn-based combat, strategical view, and hours of storytelling really help you get immersed in a world, and I think something like that would do wonders in the Lord of the Rings world.

I wouldn't set this as the same time as the movies or main books. Perhaps in the Second Age, somewhere removed from our main events. Let us build a party, take down a villain, and explore some of the finest places among Middle-earth. Obviously, people also want an action-RPG, but rumour has it that one is in the making.

An Arkham Nightwing Game

Making any sort of Batman: Arkham game is going to be tough for Rocksteady now. In the main timeline, Joker is dead, and so is Batman by the looks of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. With Kevin Conroy gone, too, I think it's time someone else stepped up to defend Gotham.

Nightwing can still be badass, still have similar mechanics to our Arkham hero, but he'll be a fresh start. A chance for a new story, even if we're going to stick with the events of previous games being canon. With the right writing team, this could really work, and take us back to Arkham''s glory days.

A Ben 10,000 Game

I know what you're thinking. Ben 10 might not have the sway he once did over the cartoon world, but when writing this list, I was thinking about Digimon Story: Time Stranger, a game that comes from a cartoon no one has really been interested in for about 15 years. Still, the game has its fans who have aged along with the product.

Therefore, I think a game set in the future of the Ben 10 world, where Ben Tennyson has a beard, biceps, and access to loads of alien forms, could work as a new take on a creature collector. Ben loses his alien forms and over the course of the game collects them back, able to make a party to take down the villain of his old alien pals. Try and tell me you wouldn't at least be interested in giving it a look if you loved Ben 10 as a kid.

An actually good Game of Thrones RPG

As I said before, Game of Thrones has had an RPG in the past, but it really wasn't as good as it could have been. Westeros is a world that has so much potential, and yet from TV to games to even the books it seems no one wants to see it through to the end.

We should have an RPG akin to Kingdom Come: Deliverance for this world, except with a lot more customisation on our origins. We should be able to have a decent, medieval melee combat system, an immersive world to explore, and rich characters to interact with, but I don't want it set in the Game of Thrones period of the world's history. Give me another Westeros, one where I feel like I can really change history, and let me run wild.

We didn't go over things like Warner's Japanese IPs here because this list is long enough, but let us know if there are any big ideas we missed.