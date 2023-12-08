10 Chambers is sticking to cooperative gameplay for its next project

10 Chambers' CEO Ulf Andersson has not been quiet about teasing the next title to come from the Swedish studio, but the time has finally come for that project to actually get revealed. Because as part of The Game Awards, Den of Wolves was just announced, with this being a cooperative title that sees players suiting up as mercenaries in a dystopic future, with the intention of running operations and missions to appease corporate overlords.

At least, that's what we were told the game will be about by 10 Chambers during a meeting with the developer recently, which you can read more about here. The announcement trailer did not show off any gameplay, and since the title is still early in development, it seems like we won't be seeing it in practice for a while either.

Check out the announcement trailer below.