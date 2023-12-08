Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Den of Wolves

10 Chambers is sticking to cooperative gameplay for its next project

Den of Wolves has been announced.

10 Chambers' CEO Ulf Andersson has not been quiet about teasing the next title to come from the Swedish studio, but the time has finally come for that project to actually get revealed. Because as part of The Game Awards, Den of Wolves was just announced, with this being a cooperative title that sees players suiting up as mercenaries in a dystopic future, with the intention of running operations and missions to appease corporate overlords.

At least, that's what we were told the game will be about by 10 Chambers during a meeting with the developer recently, which you can read more about here. The announcement trailer did not show off any gameplay, and since the title is still early in development, it seems like we won't be seeing it in practice for a while either.

Check out the announcement trailer below.

Den of Wolves

