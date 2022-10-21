10 Chambers is bringing back all former GTFO Rundowns

HQ

10 Chambers, the developer behind the hardcore shooter GTFO, has announced that as of right now, players can jump back into Rundown 1.0, which originally left the game years ago to make room for following Rundowns.

To add to this, in the lead up to Rundown 8.0, the developer will be bringing back all former Rundowns one-by-one, until all are available to play in-game once again. This coincides with the promise to never delete content from the title in the future.

"Since the Early Access release of GTFO in 2019, we've been delivering seven big Rundown updates while constantly fine-tuning the game by adding new mechanics and features - seeing what works and what does not. We're entering the next phase where we want to make all of the story and previous Rundowns available to existing and new players - but with a twist. What that twist is, I will let our community find out for themselves, no lore related spoilers," said Robin Björkell, communications director at 10 Chambers.

10 Chambers is bringing back all previous Rundowns so that it can provide the entire GTFO story experience in one place, which will be all the more important considering that Rundown 8.0 will "encapsulate the complete GTFO storyline."

Take a look at some gameplay of GTFO Rundown 7.0, which we recorded with some members of 10 Chambers, and also be sure to catch our interview with the developer's CEO, Ulf Andersson from Gamescom, where we talked about what the future holds for both GTFO and 10 Chambers.

