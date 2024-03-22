10 Beginner Tips for Rise of the Ronin

HQ

Rise of the Ronin is here, and after you've made your very own Blade of the Veiled Edge, you're going to be thrown into a world of great political tension, tough enemies, and 100 cats to track down and pet. There's a lot going on in Rise of the Ronin, but if you're looking for some tips to get your adventure going as quickly as possible, we've got ten of them for you.

1. Choose a Weapon that Feels Right

At the very start of the game, you're going to have to pick a class, and while you will have some recommended weapons based on the attributes you get from your class, you can choose to completely ignore those and grab whatever you want from the training grounds. There are a wide variety of weapons to choose from, including the slow but brutal Odachi, the quick and clean Paired Swords, and the staple Uchigatana.

If you're new to Team Ninja games, soulslikes in general, or just want to get a grasp of the mechanics as quickly as possible, we'd recommend the Uchigatana as your primary weapon combined with a Polearm or Spear. The former has a nice mix of speed and power, while the latter allows you to keep some distance, so if you need space to heal, you can get away a bit more easily. Otherwise, just go with what feels cool and works for you. You'll get tonnes of weapons in your journey, along with some you unlock through playing, and you can even go with an unarmed build if you like.

2. Get the Parry System Down

Like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the combat in Rise of the Ronin is quite rhythmic, and if you want to feel like a duelling beast, you're going to want to get the timings of your parries down. Parries in this game are called Countersparks, and do damage to an opponent's health as well as their Ki. With so much enemy variety, it can be tricky to get used to parrying at first, but the more time you spend learning, the better you'll become, and in boss fights, parrying is necessary when you're backed into a corner.

3. Don't Just Rely on Countersparks

This is going to feel quite contradictory to what I just wrote, but while Countersparks are one of the best defensive options, they're not the only way to keep the pressure off. Blocking and dodging are available to you, and unlike in Sekiro, they are sometimes your most effective options. Sure, you won't get to break an enemy's stance just from holding block, but you can keep them at bay until you (or your allies) get a moment to strike. I spent far too much of the early game thinking I could just parry everything, but there are times you'll want to dodge grab attacks or just block rather than eat chip damage through a combo.

HQ

4. Up Your Travelling Game as Soon as Possible

Rise of the Ronin has a lot of exploring to do, and you are pretty free to find what you want in the world right after the first hour or so, but instead of just running into the wilds on your bare feet, we'd recommend you first get your hands on the glider and a horse. The glider is found in a story mission very early on, so you won't need to worry about charging through the main objective, and you can buy a horse from a stable early, too. Travelling purely on foot is just going to take unnecessary time, even if there are plenty of fast travel points dotted around.

5. Practise, Practise, Practise

If you're not bothered about exploring and just want to experience the story, we'd still recommend going around the map and dealing with some of the bandit camps and fugitives you can fight, as this will give you some great combat practise ahead of time. These camps are set up a lot like outposts in other open world games. Kill so many enemies, and you'll reclaim the area for the general public, giving you a new fast travel point, a merchant, and some loot. However, apart from the rewards, you'll also be gaining some much needed experience, meaning levels in-game and just getting a better grasp of the combat.

Also, you'll learn of the importance of stealth here. I didn't think it was worth a whole point to go on about stealth, as it's pretty obvious there's a focus on it, but it really does help thin the field. Otherwise, you're likely to get overwhelmed by enemies.

6. Build Up Your Bonds

In Rise of the Ronin, the more you do for a given region and potential ally, and the more you'll get from it/them. Clear out some bandits or even just raise banners of the Veiled Edge, and you can build up an area bond, which will in turn give you access to more things on your map. If you're a collector by nature, you'll want to build up your area bond quickly, so you can see cats, photographs, shrines and other things to explore more easily. Characters also have their own bonds, and while you won't be able to spend time with everyone equally, if you can we recommend making sure you take some time to talk with and give gifts to the allies that you can. When they get to joining you in combat, you'll be glad you found out what their favourite flower was or gave them a cigar for sticking by your side.

7. Make the Most of Your Allies

This flows nicely into our next tip. As mentioned, allies can and will join you in main story missions when given the chance. Usually, this is to help out in a big boss fight, and this is where they really come in handy. Switching between different fighting styles as you swap allies on the go might not be for you, but even if you want to go it mostly solo you can still make use of your NPC friends. In boss fights where you're fighting more than one foe, use them to draw the aggro of one enemy while you duel the other one fairly, or just switch to them when you get downed and need a pickup. We found it to be useful to switch between allies at the start of a boss fight, just to see if either of the two friends you brought along have an advantage against a foe with their given fighting style.

8. Change Up Your Stance

As you progress further in Rise of the Ronin, you may notice that in some fights, the attacks that worked before aren't as effective this time around. That's because, like in Ghost of Tsushima, certain fighting styles work better against certain enemy types. No matter what weapon you wield, it's worth building up your experience with it so you can get access to some different fighting styles. If you ever see a red arrow next to an enemy's health bar, that means it's time to switch up your options. A neutral white arrow means you'll probably be okay, but you're really aiming for the blue arrow to ensure you're maximising your combat efficiency.

9. Manage Your Consumables

While you got a lot of loot in Rise of the Ronin, and we mean a lot, if you need to spend a little extra time getting used to the combat, something you're likely going to rifle through is your healing items. In the game, your main options for getting health back are going to be Medicinal Pills and Healing Elixirs. You are limited to a maximum of 3 Elixirs being on your person at any one time, and you can carry up to 10 Pills. You might think that it's better to go through the Pills first, but we'd advice the opposite. It's much easier to get Healing Elixirs, as they can be bought and crafted, while you can only pick up Medicinal Pills. Also, you'll want to hang onto Medicinal Pills in a boss fight as they bring your allies back once they're defeated. It's a small bit of advice, but it does help.

HQ

10. Get These Skills Early

Now, just some general advice on skills you're probably going to want to pick up early no matter what build you're going for. We'd recommend grabbing all the Speechcraft skills (Persuade, Intimidate, Lie) so that you can broaden your dialogue choices. Without these skills you might end up in some trickier fights and you could even lock yourself out of paths you want to go down later on. Outside of just being a better talker, we found that the Dexterity path to be a good one to go down early on, as you can get access to different assassinations, which allow you to take your stealth game up a notch. The rope assassination is particularly effective, as you can bait multiple enemies into being pulled up to their doom. Finally, this one is a bit more niche, but in the strength tree you can get a skill for unarmed Countersparks, which will really help whenever you need to go unarmed in a mission that requires you to fight non-lethally.

Think we missed anything? Be sure to give us your top tips!