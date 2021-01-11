1 million Switch consoles have been shipped in China

You're watching Advertisements

Tencent Holdings, Nintendo's Chinese partner has revealed that the Nintendo Switch has sold 1 million units in China since launching in November 2019. These figures might not sound too astounding when compared to the rest of the world, but according to South China Morning Post, they are enough to put it ahead of the PS4 and the Xbox One in the region.

Staples in the Switch's library like Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons might not be released in the country, but the report suggests that Ring Fit Adventure has been a surprise seller. The fitness title launched within August in the region and is just one of thirteen titles approved for launch in China by Tencent.

The Nintendo Switch continues to sell like hot cakes for the rest of the world too, and we previously reported that several analysts predict it to be the best selling console of 2021.