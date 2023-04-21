1 million players have played XDefiant's closed beta

HQ

It seems like fans are enjoying Ubisoft's upcoming arena shooter, XDefiant, as the French game company has now announced that the closed beta for the title has already clocked over one million players.

As noted on Twitter: "Thank you to all that have played the Closed Beta so far! Your feedback is immensely helpful, and we love hearing from our over 1 Million players!"

Ubisoft continues by adding that the beta will continue to remain live until Monday morning for us in the UK and Europe, meaning there is still plenty of time to check out the game if you have managed to get your hands on a key.

We also had the chance to check out XDefiant recently, as part of a preview where we concluded that the core gameplay was very well offered, even if its live-service approach does start ringing alarm bells.