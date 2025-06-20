English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

1 dead and 14 wounded in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Multiple civilian sites targeted as Ukraine's air defences intercept part of large-scale drone assault.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. A wave of Russian drone attacks overnight caused destruction in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa and in Kharkiv, in the northeast, local authorities and prosecutors said on Friday.

You might be interested:

"Despite the active work of air defence forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, a higher education institution, a gas pipeline and private cars," local governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Several residential buildings and railway infrastructure were hit, with one person killed and fourteen injured. Despite Ukraine's air defences downing many of the incoming drones, multiple locations were struck, sparking fires and damaging civilian infrastructure.

1 dead and 14 wounded in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa
ODESA, UKRAINE - JULY 21, 2021: Greek Park in Odesa, Ukraine, is a picturesque urban park celebrating Greek culture, featuring sculptures, terraces, and panoramic views of the Black Sea // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraine


Loading next content