1 dead and 14 wounded in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A wave of Russian drone attacks overnight caused destruction in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa and in Kharkiv, in the northeast, local authorities and prosecutors said on Friday.

"Despite the active work of air defence forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, a higher education institution, a gas pipeline and private cars," local governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Several residential buildings and railway infrastructure were hit, with one person killed and fourteen injured. Despite Ukraine's air defences downing many of the incoming drones, multiple locations were struck, sparking fires and damaging civilian infrastructure.