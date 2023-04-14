Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wildfrost
      007 veteran seems to want to cast an older actor as the next James Bond

      This could be a spanner in the works for many younger fan castings.

      James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams has spoken about the possibility of a younger actor taking up the mantle of 007.

      Speaking to Radio Times, McWilliams said: "When we started, it was a slightly different feel.

      "We did look at a lot of younger actors. and I just don't think they had the gravitas, they didn't have the experience, they didn't have the mental capacity to take it on, because it's not just the part they're taking on, it's a massive responsibility."

      One notable refusal from McWilliams' casting of 2006's Casino Royale is Henry Cavill, who is now a fan-favourite for the role.

      McWilliams hasn't ruled out the possibility of casting a completely unknown actor, either.

      McWilliams explained: "Timothy Dalton was known, but he was known as a Shakespearean actor, really.

      "Pierce was known, but that was basically from television. Roger Moore was known from television.

      "Sean Connery wasn't - nobody had ever heard of him."

      McWilliams continued: "A certain audience had heard of Daniel Craig, but much more the kind of independent cinema audience.

      "He hadn't done any huge commercial film at all, really - [2004 film] Layer Cake I suppose was the most popular, should we say, of the things he had done prior to Bond, but he wasn't a hugely well known actor."

      Who would you like to see cast as the next 007?

