007 producer thinks we'll know the identity of the next James Bond actor by "the end of the year"

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Back in May, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed it has started the casting procedures for the next 007 lead actor, the individual who would be taking over the mantle of James Bond from Daniel Craig. While that was progress, there was no timeline provided for when this process would be complete, meaning the day we should have circled for official news being detailed was not shared.

However, we now have an update on this front, as producer Amy Pascal has teased news should be making its arrival before the end of the calendar year. In an interview with Deadline, the Spider-Man producer gave a quick glimpse into the state of 007 too, explaining the following.

"I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is a stirring and exciting and different."

So before we reach 2027. As for who should be cast in the role, there are many bookies' favourites at the moment, even if the long-time James Bond casting director wouldn't select any of them...