007 No Time To Die postponed until November 2020

One of the most anticipated movies of the spring was 007 No Time To Die, wherein we'll see Daniel Craig reprise the role of James Bond one more time. The 25th Bond film was supposed to arrive in theatres starting on April 3, 2020. However, we have now learned on Twitter, that the premiere has been postponed until November 2020.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.

The tweet doesn't say it, but this is clearly due to fears concerning coronavirus, which has already caused multiple events and competitions to be cancelled or postponed.