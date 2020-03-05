LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Division 2: Warlords of New York
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

007 No Time To Die postponed until November 2020

Even James Bond has to go out of his way to avoid the continuing spread of coronavirus.

One of the most anticipated movies of the spring was 007 No Time To Die, wherein we'll see Daniel Craig reprise the role of James Bond one more time. The 25th Bond film was supposed to arrive in theatres starting on April 3, 2020. However, we have now learned on Twitter, that the premiere has been postponed until November 2020.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.

The tweet doesn't say it, but this is clearly due to fears concerning coronavirus, which has already caused multiple events and competitions to be cancelled or postponed.

007 No Time To Die postponed until November 2020

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content