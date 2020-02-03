Cookies

007 No Time To Die could be almost three hours long

A new report suggests that Bond's next outing is going to be an epic three-hour adventure.

It often feels like the run-time of movies is getting longer and longer as Hollywood tries to compete with the space given to characters and stories in the continuing glut of high-quality HBO-like TV series. Avengers: Endgame was over 3 hours long, and so was The Irishman. Now, the next mammoth of a film might be 007 No Time To Die, which premieres on April 3. Now a report on the Daily Mail is suggesting that 007 No Time To Die might end up clocking in at 2 hours and 54 minutes long.

"The script was constantly being added to. The plot was changing as we went along. Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] was adding in pages. It was chaotic. They just kept shooting more and more. Everyone is determined this will be the best Bond ever, so they kept adding scenes," a source said.

007 No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch.

