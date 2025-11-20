007 First Light's James Bond is trading in a DB5 for a Valhalla

HQ

One of the big questions around 007 First Light is what car IO Interactive's James Bond will drive. While we could all but guess that it'd be an Aston Martin (even if other 007s have driven BMWs and Jaguars and more in the past), the big question was which model of Aston Martin he would get behind the wheel of.

As part of the Xbox Partner Preview we have been given the answer as it has been revealed that 007 will be using a hypercar of all things this time, with the Valhalla being the Aston Martin of choice. Yep, don't expect to drive around in classic style in a DB5 or more refined modern class like a DB11 or DB12, as this upcoming Bond will be all about performance and blistering speed and power.

Check out a glimpse of 007 First Light's Valhalla in the video below, which seems to be able to be customised and upgraded with some Q-built tools and gadgets.