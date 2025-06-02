007 First Light will be the title of IO Interactive's upcoming James Bond game

HQ

It has been a poorly kept secret that IO Interactive, best known for the Hitman series, has been working on a brand-new James Bond game. That project has now been officially announced by the studio, along with a title: 007 First Light. A teaser site reads:

"007 First Light is a brand new James Bond video game developed and published by IO Interactive."

This suggests a story that will most likely focus on the agent's early days — possibly even before he earned his 00 status and license to kill. According to reports, IO is expected to reveal more details about the game later this week.

What are you hoping to see from this new James Bond game?