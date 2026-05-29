007 First Light reportedly cost $200 million and took seven years to develop

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IO Interactive's foray into the world of spycraft has finally arrived on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, as 007 First Light has now launched and proven to be quite the commercial hit already. Within its first 24 hours, the game managed to ship over 1.5 million copies, which if we take the base standard edition value of around £60, likely means the game has already raked in around £90 million in revenue for the Danish studio.

So how does this compare to the cost of the game? In a new report from the Danish news agency Ritzau (thanks, Eksta Bladet), it's said that 007 First Light cost 1.3 billion Danish Kroner to develop which is the equivalent of around £130 million/$200 million. With this being said, it shouldn't be too long before the game is regarded as a success for the studio, making any plans for additional chapters a firm likelihood.

The information also adds that IOI took seven years to make 007 First Light, meaning we can only hope the wait for additional chapters will be a fraction of that time, else it'll be well into the 2030s before we see Patrick Gibson returning as James Bond - assuming he isn't cast as the live-action theatrical version of the character too, that is...

What are your thoughts on 007 First Light? You can read our dedicated review of the game here.