007 First Light marks the beginning of a new Bond trilogy

HQ

Development of IO Interactive's colossal project 007 First Light is in full swing, but despite that, the studio is already looking ahead and has started outlining the first of two planned sequels. The game is set to be their most ambitious project to date, with a budget exceeding $200 million, and the plan is to support it with new content over an extended period.

In short, they aim to use the same strategy as with Hitman: reusing assets and resources in a kind of "Brick System" where each release becomes more polished and refined, allowing them to launch new titles at relatively short intervals — roughly every two years.

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak emphasized efficiency and sustainability: they want to grow organically alongside company culture, avoid burnout, and focus on building a series of games rather than juggling multiple separate projects. By balancing high investments with smart asset reuse, the Hitman team managed to weather industry hardships like the pandemic and the layoffs that followed.

Based on the information available so far, First Light seems to lean more into action than Hitman, portraying James Bond as young, reckless, and far from the sophisticated spy we're used to. The new Bond experience combines stealth with cool gadgets, espionage, and social manipulation — a step away from pure stealth gameplay.

Are you excited to play as the young Bond?