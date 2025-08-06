007 First Light is the fastest IOI game to reach 500k wishlists

HQ

007 First Light has reached 500,000 wishlists on Steam. This is the first milestone developer IO Interactive set for the game, meaning that fans will get a reward both when 007 First Light releases and beforehand.

IOI noted that this 007 First Light reached 500k wishlists faster than any of its past games, and thanked fans for their excitement in a new Steam post. Moreover, it also reminded people who've not yet wishlisted the game that if you do, you can help reach more milestones, which will give out more rewards.

The reward for 500k wishlists is a unique skin for Bond called Savannah Bloom, in which he wears a suave Hawaiian shirt. We'll also get a drop of some animated wallpapers soon. The next milestone, which is for a million wishlists, gives a gadget skin and streaming overlay, the milestone for 1.25 million is a deluxe skin and developer AMA, and if fans reach 1.5 million wishlists, a secret reward is in store.

007 First Light releases in 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2.