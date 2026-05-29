007 First Light has sold over 1.5 million copies in just 24 hours

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A well-known and reputable analyst stated ahead of the release of 007 First Light that the game's early sales (pre-orders and the more expensive early-access edition) were not as high as one might have hoped. He also wrote that sales would likely turn out to be decent in the end and drew a comparison to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Admittedly, it's only been two days since the game's release, and it's too early to predict how it will fare in the end, but it seems that all the high ratings have made people really curious about Bond's new adventure. Via Bluesky, IO Interactive has now announced that the game has sold 1.5 million copies in just one day.

This must be considered better than expected, and hopefully the trend will continue. Read our review of the Danish-developed adventure here.