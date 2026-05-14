007 First Light has gone gold and is ready for launch

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In less than two weeks, on May 27, IO Interactive will launch its highly-anticipated action-adventure game, 007 First Light. Providing a completely original James Bond story, this is a prequel adventure that chronicles how Bond became part of the 007 programme and ultimately developed into the iconic spy we all know and love.

With the debut edging ever closer, it has been confirmed that 007 First Light has gone gold and is ready for its launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S - but not on Nintendo Switch 2, as the game was recently delayed on the platform.

With launch on the horizon, you can see the latest trailer for the game below for a taste of what's to come in 13 days time.