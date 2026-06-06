007 First Light has already revealed a new main story mission

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007 First Light has only been out for just over a week, and already IO Interactive is hard at work on what's next for the game. A new story mission was confirmed as part of the Summer Game Fest showcase tonight, bringing Lenny Kravitz back to the forefront of the game.

Bond has been asked for personally by Bawma, who wants help with a certain matter. The alliance with Kravitz's villain-turned-unlikely ally is shaky at best, but he claims to have a resource that M believes is well worth listening to what he has to say.

Other than that, we don't know much about the new story mission. There's no release date, but considering the launch of the base game is so fresh, we're not yet hungry for more content yet, and will be glad to wait and see what IO Interactive is cooking up.