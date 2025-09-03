007 First Light confirmed to launch in March

HQ

Ben had some mixed thoughts after watching a gameplay presentation of 007 First Light at Gamescom, so it's a good thing that you're now able to see what he saw yourself.

Because tonight's State of Play showed most of the stuff Ben saw, which means you'll see how slow and calm the game starts before things start heating up with dialogue choices, some infiltration, hand-to-hand combat, shooting and a car chase.

One thing this presentation included that Ben didn't get was a release date, as IO Interactive ended the State of Play by announcing that 007 First Light will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2 the 27th of March.

What do you think about this first gameplay footage of 007 First Light?