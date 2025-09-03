007 First Light collector's edition costs a staggering $300

HQ

According to the leaks, the Standard Edition of 007 First Light will launch at $70 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Switch 2. However, if you're aiming for something flashier, the Collector's Edition will set you back a staggering $300. Listings have reportedly already appeared on Amazon for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What exactly this premium edition includes remains a mystery, but given the steep price — nearly half the cost of a new console — fans are hoping for more than just some digital extras and cosmetic fluff.

007 First Light marks IO Interactive's major solo project, a cinematic action experience that casts players as a young James Bond during his first missions for MI6. Expect brutal hand-to-hand combat, gunfights, spy gadgets, vehicles, and globetrotting environments — all with the studio's signature attention to stealth and detail.

So the question remains: will you be picking up First Light, and is that $300 Collector's Edition tempting enough to justify the investment?